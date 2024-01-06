Weatherford

Car crash leads to arrest on murder charge

An altercation after a car crash led to a suspect shooting the victim involved

By NBCDFW Staff

Weatherford Police responded to several calls about an accident on Interstate 20 at Main Street Friday evening.

A 44-year-old man was found dead at the scene when police arrived at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to a statement from Weatherford Police.

During the investigation, police found that there was a collision between two drivers. After the collision, 43-year-old Nicholas Kent shot the other victim in an altercation.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to Weatherford Police.

Kent was arrested and charged with murder by Weatherford Police. He was booked into Parker County Jail.

Nicholas Kent at Parker County Jail

The investigation is ongoing Weatherford Police said.

