Car Chase Leads to Three Vehicles Stolen in Dallas, Police Say

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a car chase that led to the theft of three vehicles.
On Tuesday at around 10:30 a. m., Dallas police responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in the 5900 block of Lovett Avenue.
Police say that the car chase began when they arrived at the scene. According to police, the suspect abandoned the first vehicle and stole a second.
Police were able to detain the suspect after a third vehicle was stolen, which was crashed into another occupied vehicle at the intersection of Buckner Boulevard and Northcliff Drive.
Authorities have not reported any injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.