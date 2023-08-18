Arlington

Capital murder trial for juvenile accused of killing Lamar High School student delayed

Judge orders a mental fitness evaluation to be completed before jury selection begins next month

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

The capital murder trial for a 15-year-old accused of killing a classmate outside Arlington Lamar High School earlier this year has been put on hold.

Jury selection was to begin Friday morning with hopes the trial would start on Monday. But instead, a judge ordered a mental evaluation for Sept. 11 to determine if the defendant is able to stand trial.

If the defendant is deemed mentally fit, jury selection will occur on Sept. 15 and the trial will begin on Sept. 18.

Police said the accused killer, who is being tried as a juvenile, fatally shot 16-year-old Ja'Shawn James Poirier as he sat on the steps outside the school at about 7 a.m. on March 20, about 40 minutes before classes began.

If convicted, the juvenile faces up to 40 years in prison.

ArlingtonTarrant CountyArlington Lamar High School
