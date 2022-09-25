‘CannaBus' Tour Makes Stop in North Texas

A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis.

Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.

"What we're looking to do is bring folks in who aren't aware of the program and make sure that they understand that this is an issue that involves all Texas," Terrance Baugh, a patient advocate for Goodblend, said to our partner station KXAN.

The tour will make the next stop in Dallas on Monday, Oct. 10.

For more information about the events, visit Goodblend's website here.