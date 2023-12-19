Granbury Police say candy suspected of containing a narcotic and given to children at a middle school last week was negative for any type of drug.

On Dec. 12, police were notified several students were symptomatic of being under the influence of a drug and that they had all eaten candy from the same bag.

The students who ate the candy were sent to Lake Granbury Medical Center to be evaluated and what was left of the candy was sent off for testing.

An initial test of the candy showed it was negative for THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis that makes a person feel "high" when either smoking marijuana or eating an edible.

Further tests of the candy were ordered.

Meanwhile, Granbury Middle School Principal Dr. Andy Smith sent a letter home to parents letting them know that several students ate candy provided by another student and that the candy was believed to have included a narcotic.

On Tuesday, Granbury Police confirmed additional testing on the candy had been completed at a Dallas DEA lab and that none of the candy tested positive for any type of drug. Additionally, blood tests for all of the students who were hospitalized showed negative results for any type of drug.

"It is not known what caused the reported issues with the students, but the testing indicates that it was not caused by any kind of drug," said Granbury Chief of Police Mitch Galvan in a statement.

Last week Smith encouraged parents to have conversations with their children about the risks associated with some consumables even if they look like familiar or harmless candies.

"It is crucial that we have open and honest conversations with our children about making responsible choices and being cautious when it comes to accepting or consuming anything unfamiliar," Smith wrote.