Candlelight Vigils Planned for Tuesday in Fort Worth, Cottondale for Athena Strand

Two candlelight vigils are planned for Tuesday night in memory of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old girl abducted and killed in Wise County last week.

A vigil will be held at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Cottondale where Pastor Charles Pugh said they're struggling to understand the girl's death.

"We can't get our mind around that someone could be evil enough to do something like that. You know it exists you've heard about it you've seen it on television but it's just been surreal," said Pugh.

Another vigil will be held at about the same time at Cafe Republic at 8640 North Beach Street in Fort Worth.