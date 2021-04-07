Candlelight Vigil Held for Family of Six Found Dead in Allen Home

Thursday, a family of six found dead in their Allen home will be laid to rest.

Wednesday night, more than 100 people gathered at Celebration Park in Allen for a candlelight vigil for the Towhid family.

Some were overwhelmed with grief.

Police say 19-year-old Farhan Towhid and 21-year-old Tanvir Towhid formed a suicide pact to kill themselves after shooting four family members.

Their bodies were found by police early Monday morning after a friend requested a welfare check about a suicidal person at the home.

Farhan’s twin sister Farbin, their father Towhidul Islam, mother Iren Islam and grandmother Altafun Nessa also died.

Friends say Farhan Towhid had dealt with depression and posted a lengthy suicide note on Instagram before the killings.

“His depression was not any type of product of his environment. He was just not as genetically lucky as the rest of us,” said Farhan’s friend Josh Kattampally. Funeral services for the family will be held at the Allen mosque on Thursday afternoon followed by burial in Denton.