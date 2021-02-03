Candidates for Soccer National Hall of Fame Narrowed to 40

The list of candidates for the next National Soccer Hall of Fame class has been narrowed to 40 people. Next week, a voting committee will finalize the Class of 2021.

The ballot will be split up into three categories, with 20 candidates on the player ballot, 10 on the veteran ballot, and 10 on the builder ballot.

The new voting rules in place require two to four members to be selected and are in place to ensure current players with eligibility are inducted annually.

Those who are on the veteran and/or builder ballot can be selected as well, however, they cannot make up the entire pool of members inducted into the new class of Hall of Famers.

Once the 2021 class is chosen, they will be inducted into the Hall of Fame along with the Class of 2020 (Carlos Bocanegra and Colin Jose Media Award Winner, Andrés Cantor) at the NSHOF at Toyota Stadium in Frisco on Saturday, May 22.

After the ceremony powered by NEC, NCHOF hopes to kick off an FC Dallas game against an opponent that will later be announced, followed by a concert by Texas’ very own, Willie Nelson.

For more information about the election and eligibility procedures visit http://nationalsoccerhof.com/.