Candidate Forums Scheduled for Upcoming Fort Worth Mayoral and District 9 Races

Fort Worth voters will have two chances to hear from candidates hoping to replace Mayor Betsy Price and District 9 Councilwoman Ann Zadeh.

Price is retiring after more than a decade in the mayor's office and Zadeh is leaving her spot on the council to try and fill Price's seat.

Downtown Fort Worth Inc. and the Fort Worth Downtown Neighborhood Alliance will be hosting two candidate forums -- the first for mayoral candidates on Thursday, April 1st at 5:30 p.m. in Burnett Park and the second one, for District 9 candidates, on Thursday, April 8, at 5:30 p.m. in Burnet Park.

The candidates participating in the Mayoral Candidate Forum this Thursday are:

Brian Byrd

"DC" Daniel Caldwell

Mike Haynes

Cedric Kanyinda

Mattie Parker

Steve Penate

Deborah Peoples

Chis Recto

Ann Zadeh

The candidates participating in the District 9 Candidate Forum on Thursday, April 8 are:

Ricardo Avitia

Elizabeth Beck

Doyle Fine

Darien George

Jordan Mims

Fernando Peralta

Sabrina Renteria

Erik Richerson

Jared Sloan

Questions for the candidates will be focused on topics that directly affect Downtown Fort Worth.

The moderators of the event will be Dione Kennedy, President and CEO, Performing Arts Fort Worth, and Brian Newby, Managing Partner, Cantey Hanger LLP.

The forum is expected to be around 90 minutes long.

There will be limited seating available at Burnett Park, attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or a picnic blank and maintain social distancing.

To RSVP, submit questions, or for more information about the forums, click here.

Election Day is May 1. The last day to register to vote is April 1. Early voting begins April 19.