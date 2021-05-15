Cancer Patients Often Charged Exorbitant Fees for Parking

Parking at some prestigious cancer centers can run into hundreds of dollars. The overlooked cost is finally drawing scrutiny from hospital administrators

a man pushes a wheelchair towards Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.
Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

For cancer patients, the road from diagnosis to survivorship feels like a never-ending parade of medical appointments: surgeries, blood work, chemotherapy, radiation treatments, scans. The routine is time-consuming and costly. So, when hospitals charge patients double-digit parking fees, patients often leave the garage demoralized.

Iram Leon vividly remembers the first time he went for a follow-up MRI appointment at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas, after he had been treated at another hospital for a brain tumor.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The medical news was good: His stage 2 tumor was stable. The financial news was not. When he sat down at the receptionist’s desk to check out, Leon was confronted by a bold, red-lettered sign on the back of her computer that read: “WE DO NOT VALIDATE PARKING.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas Police 2 hours ago

Dallas Police to Give Update on Child Fatally Wounded in Mountain Creek Neighborhood

Dallas Arboretum 4 hours ago

ZimSculpt Returns to the Dallas Arboretum

Below that all-caps statement was a list of parking rates, starting with $2 for a 30-minute visit and maxing out at $28 a day. Lose your ticket? Then you could pay $27 for an hour.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us