Canadian Man Visiting for Cowboys Game Killed in Car Crash Near Deep Ellum

A Canadian man reported missing after reportedly traveling to Dallas for the Thanksgiving Day Cowboys game died in a car crash, investigators confirmed Wednesday.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office said Wednesday that 29-year-old Aaron Tschritter was killed in a fiery crash at about 2:16 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South Good Latimer Expressway.

Tschritter was one of two men police said were in a gray BMW sedan when it crashed into a building and electric pole before bursting into flames.

The second man killed in the wreck has not yet been identified.

The Dallas Morning News reported Tschritter was planning to attend the Cowboys game against the Las Vegas Raiders that afternoon but never showed up.

He was last seen by his friends leaving a nightclub in Deep Ellum and was on his way to his hotel before the crash, his wife wrote on social media. She later posted that her husband had met a man who offered him a ride in a BMW, The News reported.

Dallas police have not released further information about the crash.