Can the weather impact the number of home runs? Yes.

Take me out to the ball game! We are all gearing up for the Rangers' season opener on Thursday. Believe it or not, weather can drastically impact the game, not so much for the indoor Globe Life Field, but definitely for outdoor stadiums across the country. Here's how:

How does the weather impact the game?

The best conditions for home runs are the most uncomfortable for fans! Warm and humid days tend to see a statistically higher number of home runs.

This is because warm air is less dense than cold air, resulting in less drag on the ball, allowing it to travel faster and farther. Increased humidity and moist air make the ball slightly heavier and less bouncy, which can reduce the speed of the pitch. These hot and humid conditions can also affect a pitcher’s grip, as sweating hands can make it harder to control the ball.

Here’s the forecast for Opening Day! The first pitch will see some clouds, with scattered showers developing toward the end of the game. No worries, though—you’ll be indoors! Take your time on the way home, as more rain is expected to close out the week.