Campaign Representing Griner's Family, Other Wrongfully Detained Americans, Celebrates Potential Deal

There's an offer on the table to free Texas native Brittney Griner and another American who are behind bars in Russia.

Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State said the next step is to talk directly to Russia's foreign minister, which he expects to do in the coming days. It will be the first time that's happened since the war in Ukraine began.

"We put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate the release. Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal, and I'll use the conversation to follow up personally and I hope, move us toward a resolution,” said Blinken.

That announcement came one day after North Texas Marine veteran Trevor Reed told NBC News that the Biden administration isn't doing enough to bring those Americans home.

It’s been roughly five months since WNBA star Griner was arrested in Moscow.

The other American, Marine veteran Paul Whelan, has been imprisoned in Russia for more than three years.

Both of their families joined with loved ones of other wrongfully detained Americans earlier this year to form the Bring Our Families Home Campaign. Together, they’ve lobbied for the government to take a more direct and urgent role in facilitating the release of hostages of wrongful detainees.

“This is a positive sign that the administration is willing to use all tools, including trades to try and bring people home. That's always been one of our key messages that, as families we've agreed upon, is that we want to encourage the government to continue to make the tough decisions that it takes to bring innocent people home,” said campaign lead Alexandra Forseth.

Forseth, a Texan whose father Alirio Zambrano and uncle Jose Luis Zambrano have been wrongfully detained in Venezuela for more than 1,700 days, said though a deal is on the table, it’s not yet finalized.

“The other side has a vote, the people holding our loved ones captive,” she said. That means Russia would still have to agree to the American proposal.

Still, the group has tirelessly campaigned that prisoner swaps, like the one used to bring home Trevor Reed home and the one now on the table for Griner and Whelan’s freedom, are the best ways to appeal to a foreign adversary.

“They're taking risks by saying, ‘Yeah, we're willing to engage with a country that we have a tough relationship with because we're going to prioritize bringing our own citizens home,” said Forseth. “That's everything I’ve wanted to hear for years. So for me, it's a great sign. For the average American, it may be a little bit confusing. But I think at the end of the day, the easiest way to think of this is we don't leave our own people behind, right?”

Forseth said she’s hopeful a successful deal for Griner and Whelan’s release could mean the same for her loved ones and others.