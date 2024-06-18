Campaign fuels efforts to find better treatments for blood cancers in children

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Dare to Dream project hopes to raise money for research of safer, less toxic, more effective treatment for kids with blood cancer.

You have one more day to help make a difference in the lives of children with blood cancer.

North Texas Kroger shoppers are stepping up to help children like 11-year-old Peyton Frederick, whose face has become a familiar one in the fight against blood cancer.

He's one of the featured faces in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Dare to Dream project, a $175 million capital campaign to transform pediatric blood cancer treatment and care.

Peyton was diagnosed at age eight with non-Hodgkin large B-cell lymphoma.

He underwent surgery and six months of chemotherapy.

He beat cancer and in 2023, joined the LLS fight against blood cancers.

"With specific AML leukemia, which is the most common form of cancer in children, we haven't seen enough progress," said Leah Swanson, executive director of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society - Red River Region.

"We're treating our children right now the same way that we're treating adults and children are different, and there's so many long-term side effects. So we need to treat children differently," said Swanson.

The LLS Dare to Dream project prioritizes cutting-edge pediatric research, including LLS PedAL, the first-ever pediatric acute leukemia Master Clinical Trial.

Kroger partnered in the initiative to help tap the generosity of North Texans.

"This is just another great way for them to show their support and really just show that they really care about the community," said Tanya Quiambao, Communications and Engagement Manager for Kroger.

Peyton is excited to continue his efforts to help kids just like him.

"I want to help kids who have cancer so they can have more of a higher survival rate and we could help get better treatments and help it be easier, instead of it being super hard and it being so long," he said.

Shoppers can donate at any of the local 109 Kroger stores through June 18.