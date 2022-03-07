Campaign Begins to Save Streetcar in Closed Spaghetti Warehouse

Old East Dallas’ historic Streetcar 707 needs rescuing from the ship-in-a-bottle-sized predicament that holds the steel icon hostage in the West End.

The Junius Heights neighborhood owes its very creation to early streetcars like the 707, and now three City Council members with ties to the east side have joined residents to try to bring it home rather than see it cut up and sold as scrap.

While some longtimers may recall riding the 707 from downtown to East Dallas before the system closed in 1956, it’s more likely you ate a meal in this Junius Heights streetcar during the Spaghetti Warehouse’s almost 50-year run.

