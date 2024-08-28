California man suspected of murdering Illinois man in Plano residence, police say

A man from California is facing a murder charge after a man from Illinois was found deceased in a Plano backyard late Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Officials confirm the Plano police and fire departments were dispatched to the 4600 block of Bending Oak Trail at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after someone who lived at the home called 911 to report finding a deceased man in the backyard.

The victim was identified as 69-year-old Patrick King from Elburn, Illinois.

Plano police said they identified a suspect in King's death and tracked him down at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport early Wednesday, where he was arrested at about 5:30 a.m. Police identified that man as 39-year-old Andrew James Swetland, from California.

Police could not confirm Wednesday morning whether Swetland had been booked on a flight or if he was trying to leave the area.

Swetland and King were known to each other, police said, and the slaying was not a random act of violence. Plano police confirmed to NBC 5 that Swetland is the homeowner's brother-in-law and King was visiting the homeowner.

Police said Swetland is being charged with murder and is awaiting arraignment. It's unclear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The investigation into King's death is ongoing.