Thief shot by seller during online sale meetup for rare coins: Arlington Police

An online marketplace sale for rare coins in Arlington led to alleged theft and shooting on Saturday evening.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot near The Parks Mall around 6:35 p.m. on June 15 after a man called 911 and stated that he shot someone who robbed him.

The caller, 23-year-old Edgar Ipina, reportedly told police he was selling rare coins online. He had arranged to meet a buyer in the parking lot, later identified as 34-year-old Booker Ross.

Authorities said when Ross arrived, Ipina showed him the coins, and that's when Ross allegedly snatched the coins and took off running. Ipina admitted to pulling out a handgun and firing multiple times at Ross, who got in a car and fled the parking lot.

Because Ross did not appear to be armed or threatened Ipina's safety, Ipina was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Arlington Police said.

No one else was injured during the shooting, and the incident did not impact the mall's operations.

The police department said amid their investigation, they were told that a man matching Ross' description showed up at the emergency room of a hospital in Fort Worth with multiple gunshot wounds.

Ross is expected to survive, and once he is released from the hospital, he will be arrested and booked into jail for theft from a person, according to police.