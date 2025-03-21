Want to buy a home? These TX programs help with interest rates, down payment

As spring gets underway, the housing market is heating up, and housing advocates want potential buyers to know there are programs that could make the dream of homeownership more achievable.

“There’s unfortunately so many folks out there who are struggling to save money or trying to figure out a way to buy a home, and they don’t even know that these programs exist,” said Joniel LeVecque, the homeownership director for the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC).

TSAHC offers several down payment assistance programs to help buyers overcome financial hurdles. For those stressed about rising interest rates, the Mortgage Credit Certificate (MCC) program is designed to help offset mortgage interest costs for first-time homebuyers.

“They can get back in their tax return 15% of the mortgage interest that they paid that year,” LeVecque explained. “So that really is going to help them save on that interest in the long run, and they get that every year for the life of the loan as long as they live there.”

TSAHC programs are available for both first-time and repeat buyers, and the income limits vary by area but are higher than many assume. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, a household can qualify with an income of up to $137,000.

Additionally, TSAHC’s “Homes for Texas Heroes” program is tailored specifically for teachers, first responders, nurses, EMS personnel, school counselors, military members and other hero professions.

To learn more about TSAHC and how to apply for assistance, visit the nonprofit's website.