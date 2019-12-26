Busy Travel Period Continues Post-Holidays

Post-holiday travel is ramping up a Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Love Field.

Heavy fog rolled into North Texas early Thursday morning; leaving some travelers worried about possible delays. It appears the weather did not affect flights, though.

According to the Airlines.org's Holiday Travel Forecast, an estimated 47.5 million people around the country will travel between Dec. 19 and Jan. 5. That is up 3-percent from last year.

The website said Thursday, the day after Christmas, is one of the busiest at airports with around 2.9 million people traveling.

To accommodate the growth in travelers, airlines have added 88,000 seats and 884 flights per day.