travel

Busy Travel Period Continues Post-Holidays

Post-holiday travel is ramping up a Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Love Field

By Larry Collins

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Post-holiday travel is ramping up a Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Love Field.

Heavy fog rolled into North Texas early Thursday morning; leaving some travelers worried about possible delays. It appears the weather did not affect flights, though.

According to the Airlines.org's Holiday Travel Forecast, an estimated 47.5 million people around the country will travel between Dec. 19 and Jan. 5. That is up 3-percent from last year.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 19 mins ago

North Texas Soccer Player Trying for Blind Soccer National Team

AMERICAN AIRLINES 54 mins ago

American Airline’s Workers Can’t Sue as Class in Pay Dispute: Court

The website said Thursday, the day after Christmas, is one of the busiest at airports with around 2.9 million people traveling.

To accommodate the growth in travelers, airlines have added 88,000 seats and 884 flights per day.

This article tagged under:

travelDFW Airportholidaylove field
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us