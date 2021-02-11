winter weather

Busy Day for Dallas County Deputies on Ice Slicked Roads

Dallas County Sheriff's deputies responded to more than 150 calls for service between midnight and 10:00 a.m.

Thursday morning was just the start of stretch of bitterly cold weather that could bring more hazardous driving conditions in Dallas County.

"From midnight until 10 o'clock this morning our deputies worked over 150 accidents," Dallas County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Raul Reyna said. "We need to slow down out there on the freeways and especially watch out for our folks out there working the accidents, trying to help people to make it home safely."

On Thursday morning, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown tweeted a cautionary photo of a car that crashed into a deputy cruiser and landed on top of the cruiser, with the deputy inside his car.

"We're just glad that both the deputy and the person that actually struck the vehicle were okay and uninjured," Reyna said.

Long before the sun came up, law enforcement had closed some roads near the High Five Interchange and to the south at 67 and I-35.

Roads that were closed were slow going with a sheet of ice on top.

"We knew it had the potential, but it's been a pretty bad one," Reyna said. "I haven't seen it like this in...I can't remember when."

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department is urging those who can, to stay home.

winter weatherDallas
