Businesses Prepare Options for Another Pandemic New Year's Eve

New Year’s Eve in Dallas comes with another year of COVID-19 concerns as community leaders discourage big crowds.

Dallas businesses planned options for customers to celebrate with caution.

At Scott’s Discount Liquor on Botham Jean Boulevard many customers Friday said they do not plan to visit big midnight celebrations.

“Most definitely, there's too much going on, not just with COVID. People just using their lives senselessly today. So, we're going to be in for sure,” said customer Bieria Cole.

Dallas has many extra football visitors in town this weekend.

One couple supporting the University of Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl was shopping at Scott’s to stock up on items for a private New Year’s Eve celebration later.

“We’re probably going to stay in, yea. We’ve got enough going on at the game. We'll do that and probably just stay in,” Cincinnati fan Brad Faust said.

Caleb Hock and Kaylan Pascko in from Arizona to back their Cardinals against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday said they plan a night on the town.

“We're definitely going out tonight, going to have some dinner, maybe find a spot where we can celebrate, walk around town and see where the festivities are going down,” Hock said.

One option for them could be The Rustic in Uptown Dallas. The Rustic has a large outdoor space that makes some customers feel more comfortable in a pandemic. And in winter months a tent covers much of the outdoor space in the event of rain, which is forecast Friday night.

One family from Mexico visiting The Rustic Friday said they like the outdoor space but find Dallas risky.

“Here I am surprised because I see people not using face masks,” Mexico visitor Ana Covar said. “Just quickly for eating or drinking we take it off, but we try to use it all the time because it’s better for me and for you and for everybody.”

Mary Machul with The Rustic said business has been strong in recent weeks at the restaurant and music venue with the warm weather Dallas has enjoyed. She said customers decide for themselves what measures are appropriate.

“We don’t know that we’ll see exactly the turnout that we have years past, pre COVID, but we’re expecting a good crowd, people that want to sit outside and enjoy some live music. We have Abraham Alexander playing tonight, a local DFW artist. So, we think we’ll have a busy but safe evening,” she said.

Kaylan Pascko from Arizona said it could be a good place to visit.

“Cool, I love live music, yea,” she said.

Back at Scott’s, Door Dash driver Rodney Smith picked up champagne for customers who don’t even want to go to the liquor store in person.

Smith said just a small fraction of his deliveries are alcohol on most days but on Friday, 90% of his customers wanted New Year’s Eve supplies delivered to their homes.

“I can understand because they’ve got kids, grandparents. They don’t want to anybody sick. We’ve got to be extra careful because we go inside different stores. So, we take all the risk,” Smith said.

All these businesses offer a variety of ways to celebrate this new year in Dallas.

