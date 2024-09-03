Business robberies are on the rise in the city, prompting the Dallas Police Department to organize a symposium to educate business owners and managers on preventing and reporting such incidents.

Managers and business owners from local restaurants, grocery stores, nonprofits, and major corporations such as Walmart attended the Robbery Symposium at Fair Park in the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Century.

According to the Dallas Police Department's Office of Community Affairs, officers visited numerous businesses throughout the city weeks in advance to distribute flyers promoting Tuesday's event.

The free event was designed to educate attendees on the best practices for preventing crimes such as thefts and robberies, as reported by the Department of Public Safety (DPS), which has seen an increase in robbery cases against businesses.

The information shared by the police at the symposium spanned the years 2023 and 2024. In 2023, the robbery unit investigated 1,877 individual robberies and 441 business robberies. In 2024, individual robberies decreased by more than 10% and currently stand at 1,143. However, there was a concerning 15% increase in business robberies compared to last year. As of now, the Dallas police have reported a total of 328 business robberies in the first half of 2024.

“West Dallas, I would say, is a high crime area,” Erika Tamez said.

Tamez is the business manager at a convenience store on the 2900 block of Ruder Street near Singleton Boulevard and Walton Walker Boulevard.

“I've been there in that store working since 1989, and I have seen a lot of robberies at gunpoint," Tamez said.

For Tamez, it was important to be present Tuesday to hear directly from police and the Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

“I would tell you that if you have the opportunity to put cameras at ground level, at entrances and exits,” Creuzot said. “We can get license plates and characteristics of the car and sometimes if someone has their window rolled down, we can see their face.”

Tamez said while cameras give a sense of security, it doesn’t always get cases solved.

"About three years ago, the owner spent over $10,000 on new cameras for the whole store. And we now have around 30 cameras around the building, inside and out," Tamez said. "When people go out without paying, yeah, I have to report that online because if I call 911, you know, it's not enough for an officer to go to the store. But, you know, whenever we have enough evidence, like license plates and any of the employees are willing to testify, you know, I report it online."

About a 15-minute drive from Cockrell Hill, off Illinois Avenue and Westmoreland Street, lies another business impacted by robberies. El Tizoncito, a Mexican restaurant renowned for its tacos, falls into this category.

Store Manager Natalie Dugan mentioned that since opening in 2012, the store has enhanced its security measures, including installing cameras, hiring independent security personnel, and increasing the presence of the Dallas police.

In Spanish, Dugan said they have noticed a decrease in crime. However, their current issue deals with the population that struggles with permanent housing. She said reports have been made to police about homeless individuals becoming violent or aggressive if they do not provide water or food.

In South Dallas, businesses echoed a similar experience to Dugan’s.

“Right now, we’re having a significant issue with individuals that are mentally imbalanced wreaking havoc,” Dr. Pamela Grayson said. Grayson runs the South Dallas-based nonprofit Collective Activism, which focuses on social injustice issues.

Grayson said the nonprofit helps families and wants to work with Dallas police and the DA’s office to strengthen community relationships.

“Help me out here. We need a solution to situations that are long-term and effective. Because what we don't want to see is ultimately someone lose their life," Grayson said.

During Tuesday’s symposium, business owners voiced concerns about the lack of solved cases or petty theft arrests. While they said they know faster response times and more resources are needed, one reality and obstacle remain.

“Everyone in this room knows getting to murder cases, sexual assault cases and violent crime cases are the priority cases for DPD,” Creuzot said. “But we also know DPD doesn’t have the officers they need or want.”

“I’m appreciative of the information,” Grayson said. “But as long as there’s a lack of police officers, is it really going to work? Are things really going to change?”

For now, business owners expressed ongoing concerns about the potential for someone to attempt to take what they have diligently worked for.

“I worry all the time,” Tamez said. “I mean, where there's money, you know there's always a chance that somebody is going to go in and try to steal.”