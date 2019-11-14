Bush Sisters Hold Book Signing at Frisco Barnes & Noble Sunday

Sisters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush will be at Barnes & Noble at Stonebriar Centre this Sunday signing copies of their new book, Sisters First.



Sisters First is described as "a lovely, lyrical ode to the magic of sisterhood."



Jenna and Barbara will sign all copies of the Sisters First picture book and any back-list newly purchased on the day of the event. Up to one book from home allowed per wristbanded customer. No personalization and no memorabilia. Photos will be allowed time permitting.



The signing begins at 11 a.m. Wristband distribution began Tuesday and will continue daily up until the event, while supplies last.

A purchase of the book at Barnes & Noble Stonebriar Centre is required to receive a wristband.