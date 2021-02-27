Buses Provide Free Rides to Vaccination Appointments at Texas Motor Speedway

People without a means of transportation to get to Texas Motor Speedway for vaccine appointments will now be able to use a free bus service.

The service, which started Friday, is only available for people who have received an appointment notification for a COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Motor Speedway through the Denton County Public Health vaccine interest portal, the county said.

Passengers will be required to show proof of their appointment to the shuttle operator.

"We are so appreciative of our local transportation partners who jumped at the opportunity to provide transportation to our residents who need assistance in arriving at Texas Motor Speedway," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a written statement. "This effort is part of our mission to ensure everyone across all four corners of the county has access to transportation in order to receive a COVID-19 vaccine."

To schedule a ride, people should call Denton County Transportation Authority customer service at 940-243-0077 as soon they receive a text, email or phone notification of their vaccination appointment.

Shuttle trips must be coordinated and booked with DCTA before arriving at one of the two shuttle hubs. The hubs are the DCTA Downtown Denton Transit Center, 604 E. Hickory St. in Denton, and the Hebron Station, 952 Lakeside Circle in Lewisville.

Passengers can take the bus nearest to their appointment time at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon or 2 p.m. from the two locations. The buses will go through a mass transit lane at Texas Motor Speedway.

The transit agency will coordinate with Span Inc. to provide transportation to people with special needs or who cannot get to one of the two shuttle hubs.

"As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to more people, DCTA is dedicated to ensuring that transportation is not a hindrance in getting vaccinated," DCTA CEO Raymond Suarez said in a statement.