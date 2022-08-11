Bus Driver Who Lost Home in Balch Springs Fire ‘Determined' to Return to Work for First Day of School

Being a bus driver demands a lot. But the biggest requirement is heart.

“I love it. You know, I love the kids and then to see their smiling faces coming to the bus,” said Fred Jackson, a bus driver for the Wylie ISD.

Thursday was the district’s first day of the fall semester.

Jackson was determined to be there.

“It gives me some peace of mind, something to kind of get me back to being normal,” said Jackson.

For him, nothing has been normal lately.

His home of 12 years burned to the ground in Balch Springs two-and-a-half weeks ago. It was one of 9 destroyed after a commercial mower sparked a grass fire in a nearby field.

“Fire and smoke everywhere. It seemed like the world was on fire at that particular time,” Jackson told NBC 5 last month.

Jackson, an associate pastor at Greater Golden Gate Baptist Church, and his wife Glenda lost everything, except faith.

“As far as how God allowed people’s hearts to be touched, and come to me and my wife’s side, it’s nothing short of just a miracle,” said Jackson.

The support they’ve received has been matched by Jackson’s determination to get back behind the wheel.

“Very determined, actually, I was given the option whether I could take off the first week – nah -- I'm going to go ahead and go on and keep pushing forward,” said Jackson.

The Jackson’s insurance company has put them in an Airbnb, where they expect to live there for about a year until their new home is built.

“I'm a man of faith so I'm going to continue serving the Lord and I’m going to continue driving these kids around,” said Jackson.