Bus Driver Who Lost Balch Springs Home Receives Special Honor

A man whose home was destroyed in a massive fire in Balch Springs was honored Friday by the school district for which he works.

Fred Jackson is an associate pastor at Greater Golden Gate Baptist Church. He’s also a bus driver for the Wylie Independent School District.

Jackson and his wife Glenda’s home is one of eight houses that burned to the ground in late July when their neighborhood caught fire. Officials said the fire was sparked by a commercial mower being used to clear a field behind the homes.

Despite losing their home and belongings days before the start of the school year, Jackson says a priority was finding stable housing, so he didn’t miss a day of work.

"Very determined, actually, I was given the option whether I could take off the first week - nah -- I'm going to go ahead and go on and keep pushing forward,” Jackson told NBC 5 in August.

He showed up for students.

So, Friday, the school district showed up for him.

When he returned from his bus route, Wylie ISD School Board President Stacy Smith surprised Jackson with a special honor.

“You have been selected for the Wylie ISD Wylie Way award,” Smith said with the award in her hands.

The Wylie Way Award is presented to employees who “truly make a difference in the lives of Wylie ISD students,” according to the district’s website.

“What a sacrifice for him to be going through something so hard and still be here for his kiddos,” said Smith.

“Wow. I mean, you know, it's amazing when you don't expect something like this it really touches your heart,” said Jackson.

Jackson said he has a long road ahead before he and his wife can move back into his rebuilt home. He said he’s currently in the blueprint stage.

Smith says Jackson will be also honored during Monday’s Wylie city council meeting.