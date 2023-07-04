Mexico

Bus crash in Mexico leaves 8 dead and dozens injured

The bus covered the route from North Texas to Zacatecas. More than 30 passengers are residents of the cities of Irving and Fort Worth.

By Jose Antonio Herrera

A passenger bus that covered the route from North Texas to the Mexican state of Zacatecas, suffered a crash and overturned that left 8 dead and dozens injured, Mexican authorities reported.

The fatal accident occurred in the Concepción del Oro population, at kilometer 264 of the federal highway 54 Saltillo-Zacatecas.

According to the Zacatecas authorities, the bus belongs to the Zavala company.

"10 patients were transferred to unit number 12 of the IMSS Bienestar, located in Concepción del Oro, one to the Saltillo General Hospital and four to the Zacatecas General Hospital," the statement quoted.

Telemundo 39 contacted the Mexican Consulate in Dallas to find out if there will be any kind of support for the compatriots, but they replied that it is not their jurisdiction and no victims or relatives have requested support.

