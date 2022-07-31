Burning Trailer Ignites Three Fires in Kaufman County

Kaufman County authorities are looking for a driver pulling a burning trailer that allegedly ignited three fires Sunday, officials confirmed.

Nine homes along County Road 151 and 151A near Kaufman were evacuated shortly after noon on Sunday as a precaution after the fires broke out. Witnesses reported they saw a vehicle pulling a burning trailer that left damage before the driver unlatched and abandoned it on a bridge.

As of Sunday afternoon, all three fires are 20% contained and no injuries have been reported. Only one of the nine homes suffered damage.

The fires remain under investigation as the Fire Marshal and local law enforcement continue to search for the driver and alleged perpetrator.

If you have any information about the crime, reach out to Kaufman County Fire Marshal Paul Ayres at 469-376-4110.

This story is developing.