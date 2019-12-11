Dallas

Burned Body Found in Vacant Field in Dallas

According to Dallas police, the man whose body was found on Mayforge drive died from homicidal violence

By Hannah Jones

The burned body of a man has been found in a field in Dallas, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, a witness flagged down a DART officer and reported that a body had been found in a vacant field at 8100 Mayforge Drive on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. and located the burned male body. Dallas Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead from homicidal violence, police say.

According to police, the homicide response team is assisting homicide detectives in canvassing the area.

Police say there is no one is in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

