Burned Body Discovered in Southern Dallas

A burned body was discovered in southern Dallas Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Officers responded at about 3:21 p.m. to a call for body that was found in a field in the 8200 block of Mayforge Drive, near Interstate 45 and Loop 12, Dallas police said.

The homicide was the 196th in Dallas in 2019, according to the Dallas Police Association.

Police said no one was in custody Tuesday in connection to the discovered body and that homicide detectives would continue to investigate.