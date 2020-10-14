Burned Bodies of Two Men Found in Fort Worth on Saturday

The burned bodies of two men were found at two locations in Fort Worth on Saturday, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, South Division officers were dispatched to two locations, 1000 Echo Lake Drive and 1200 West Felix Street, on Oct. 10.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the bodies of male victims at each location that appeared to have been burned.

The victim discovered on West Felix Street was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as 23-year-old Za Nay Htoo.

The second victim, identified as 26-year-old Snay Gay, was discovered at 1000 Echo Lake Drive.

Both cases are being investigated by the Fort Worth Police Department's homicide unit, police said.