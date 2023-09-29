Burleson's Centennial HS marching band themes this year's show around Kelly Clarkson

In Burleson, a high school marching band is paying homage to a hometown girl.

Centennial High School's Spartan Regiment Band's marching show this semester has centered its theme this year around Kelly Clarkson.

Click the video to watch one of their performances during the school's recent homecoming game.

CHECK IT OUT! Centennial HS @spartanregband marching show is themed on Burleson hometown girl, @kellyclarkson! Named after her hit song ‘Breakaway’, the show highlights the idea of a butterfly breaking away from its cocoon and becoming who it's meant to be! @BurlesonISD pic.twitter.com/LVb9mW8qZz — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) September 29, 2023

Named after her hit song ‘Breakaway,’ the show highlights the idea of a butterfly breaking away from its cocoon and becoming who it is meant to be.

The Spartan Regiment Band will perform the show at football game half-time shows throughout the season, as well as marching competitions.

Even though Clarkson attended the other high school in town, Burleson High School, the entire community shares a love for their local celebrity.

Burleson High School was recently featured in a Friday Morning Lights segment on NBC's TODAY.