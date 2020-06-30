Burleson Police Ask for Public's Help in Finding Package Thief

Burleson Police have identified a suspected package thief as 17-year-old Maria Stoican in five reports of stolen packages on June 28, according to Burleson police.

Detectives obtained five arrest warrants for Stoican, who is considered an adult in the legal system in Texas at 17, and Burleson police said they are asking for the public's help to find Stoican.

The vehicle Stoican used is a black Chevrolet Impala missing a front right headlight, Burleson police said.

Anyone with information can contact the Burleson Police Department at 817-426-9903.

Anyone who is a victim of mail theft in Burleson on the same day, June 28, can contact Detective Mark Pate at 817-426-9891.