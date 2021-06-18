Burleson Police Arrest Man Already in Jail After Fatal Stabbing at Dalton's Corner

A man already in custody for a probation violation is facing more serious charges after being accused of fatally stabbing 34-year-old Bobby Lee West in Burleson earlier this month.

Burleson Police said Friday investigators obtained an arrest warrant in West's murder for 32-year-old Joshua James Wright on Thursday and that he was arrested at the Johnson County Law Enforcement Center where he was being held on a probation revocation warrant.

Police said West was stabbed multiple times in the chest while at Dalton's Corner on Main Street in the early-morning hours of June 5.

West was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where he was pronounced deceased shortly before 3 a.m. No arrests were made that night in connection with the stabbing and police have not said what led to the slaying.

Three days after West's death, according to jail records, Wright was arrested on June 8 after being accused of driving while intoxicated. The DWI charge is listed as a "3rd or more," meaning the charge is at least his third DWI charge.

Wright is currently being held at the Johnson County Law Enforcement Center on a $200,000 bond for the murder charge. A bond amount has not been set for the DWI 3rd or more charge.

It is not clear if Wright has obtained an attorney.