Burleson ISD to Hold Class of 2020 Graduations at New Globe Life Field in Arlington

The Burleson Independent School District says they will hold commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020 at Globe Life Field in Arlington with the roof open.

Burleson ISD Superintendent Dr. Bret Jimerson made the announcement on YouTube Friday telling seniors, "mark your calenders for June 6, Saturday, for graduation, here at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

“Students, you’ve heard many times that your senior year has been a historic event,” said Jimerson. “I’m pleased to announce you will make a different sort of history when you finally get to walk the stage at the brand new Globe Life Field.”

The district said graduates and their families will experience the new ballpark before it opens, celebrating students as they walk across a stage set up on the field to receive their diploma.

Jimerson said the stadium’s convertible roof makes the facility an outdoor venue where they can hold an in-person, public graduation ceremony for the district's three high schools, Burleson, Burleson Collegiate and Centennial.

Guidance shared by the Texas Education Agency on May 5 said districts could hold outdoor graduation ceremonies after June 1; Saturday, June 6 is the first Saturday in the month.

“While we look forward to celebrating our Class of 2020, our priority is the health of our students, families, trustees, and staff,” Jimerson added. “We will strictly adhere to safety protocols and enforce social-distancing guidelines.”

Commencement ceremonies at Globe Life Field will be held in addition to virtual ceremonies, a reverse senior parade, and BISD stadium lighting to honor the Class of 2020.

Graduates and their families will receive ceremony details, including arrival times, parking instructions, event logistics, and safety protocols closer to graduation.

The Arlington ISD has planned to hold graduation ceremonies in July for its high schools at UTA's College Park Center, an indoor, multi-purpose arena.