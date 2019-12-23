Burglar Hits 3 Jewelry Stores in North Texas

Police in Arlington and Mansfield are working to find the person who broke into two different jewelry stores and attempted to break into a third.

The first incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Robbins Brothers store located along I-20 in Arlington. Investigators said a man turned the power off to the business, then threw objects at the glass door. However, the man was not able to get inside the building before leaving the location. Officers said at the time of the incident, several employees were still inside the store, which the man was likely unaware of.

The second incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Zales Outlet store on South Cooper Street in Arlington. Investigators said the man used a hydraulic tool to break the storefront glass. An undisclosed amount of jewelry was taken, resulting in $34,000 in losses.

The third incident happened on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Zales Outlet store located on U.S. Hwy. 287 in Mansfield. Investigators said the man burglarized the business before the store opened for the day. An undisclosed amount of jewelry was taken, resulting in $33,000 in losses.

In both Arlington cases, the suspect arrived at the locations in a late 90's model Chevrolet S-10 or GMC Sonoma pickup.

Anyone with information about any of the burglaries is asked to call Arlington Detective Daisey Blanco at 817-459-6647.