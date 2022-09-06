Bureau of Land Management to Host Horse Adoption Event in Fort Worth

The Bureau of Land Management will be holding a wild horse and burro adoption event in Fort Worth on Sept.9-10, the agency announced in a press release.

The event will be held at the Will Rogers Memorial Center on both days as part of the Extreme Mustang Makeover showcase. The top 10 finalists of the event may be adopted through competitive bidding on Saturday evening.

The agency will also offer up to $1,000 for folks to adopt an untrained animal.

The animals offered are adult and yearling horses and burros that previously roamed free on public lands. The bureau periodically removes excess animals from the ranger to maintain healthy herds and protect rangeland issues. Since 1973, the bureau has placed more than 280,000 animals in approved homes across the country.

Staff will be on-site to approve applications. To qualify to adopt, applicants must be at least 18 years old with no record of animal abuse. Qualified homes must have 400 square feet of corral space minimum, per animal. Other requirements apply including fencing and gating.

In July, the Bureau announced additional steps it would take to secure the health and safety of adopted animals including conducting an inspection of wild horses and burros adopted through the Adoption Incentive Program within six months of the adoption date rather than 12 months.