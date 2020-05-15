Dallas

Bullet Casings Litter Dallas Apartment Parking Lot After Double Shooting

Video from the scene showed bullet casings scattered throughout the parking lot

Dallas police are investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex early Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. at the Adira Apartments, located in the 1400 block of West Wheatland Road.

Early reports from police indicated two people were wounded in the shooting, with one person shot in the head. Both were taken by paramedics to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, though police did not describe the extent of their injuries.

Homicide detectives joined the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.

No further information was made available.

