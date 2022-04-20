Building Damaged, Residents Displaced in Fire at Northeast Dallas Apartment Complex

Residents were displaced and a building was damaged during a fire in Northeast Dallas on Tuesday night.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units were assigned to a 911 call for a structure fire at the Forest Hills Apartments, located at 9659 Forest Lane, shortly before 10 p.m.

Officials said when firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the second floor of a three-story apartment building.

The fire spread to the third floor, attic space, and out the roof, officials said.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, officials requested a second and third alarm response.

Officials said approximately 60 to 70 firefighters responded to the scene and used ground and aerial lines before the fire was brought under control.

A total of 24 units in the apartment building were affected during the blaze, resulting in the displacement of numerous residents, officials said.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the American Red Cross will be working with apartment management to help the displaced residents with their needs.

Officials said there were no reported injuries to any residents or firefighters during the incident.

Investigators believe the fire began on the second floor, but the exact cause of the fire is unclear, officials said.

Officials said the incident is still currently under investigation.