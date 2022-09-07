Bryan Adams High School Celebrates New, Renovated Learning Spaces

It’s a new day at Bryan Adams High School as Dallas ISD officials, students and staff celebrated a new look with a building dedication ceremony on Wednesday.

District leaders said it’s about more than just the buildings. They’re excited about what the improvements mean for the East Dallas community.

Students will arrive on campus to several renovations including a new gymnasium, a new fine arts complex, and a renovated library and outdoor plaza.

2004 alumnus and class president Adrian Clark came back just for this moment. He said he’s heard the opinions about his alma mater, but always believed in the best for the school and its students.

“People had so much to say about it. So, to see this gymnasium, this fine arts center and it’s now a leadership academy, it’s going to encourage more kids to want to come here a be a part of the Cougar tradition,” said Clark.

The renovations were made possible because of a 2015 bond election. Bryan Adams received $65 million for improvements; one of the largest allocations in the project budget. Principal Ryan Bott thanked those who laid the groundwork nearly a decade ago.

“Trustee Dan Micciche, the principal at that time Richard Castle, they really spearheaded this effort letting them know that we do deserve this,” said Bott. “East Dallas does deserve this, and now look at it. It’s incredible.”

Bryan Adams opened its doors in 1957. Since 1959, some 30,000 students have graduated from the high school.