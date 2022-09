The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance with a fire in Palo Pinto County.

Dubbed the Lazy Fire, the fire is burning in the brush along the 300 block of W. Hells Gate Drive near Possum Kingdom Lake.

The fire is an estimated 150 acres and 0% contained.

It's not yet known what sparked the fire.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

No injuries have been reported.

TEXAS WILDFIRE INCIDENTS