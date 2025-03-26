Man accused of murdering sister, kicking off manhunt in Gun Barrel City

A Gun Barrel City man is facing a murder charge after investigators say he fatally shot his sister at their Henderson County home.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a shooting on Monday in the Bonita Point subdivision, east of the Cedar Creek Reservoir.

The sheriff's office said investigators learned 28-year-old John Clague shot his sister, 30-year-old Samantha Moore, before leaving the home.

Moore was transported to the UT Health Emergency Room, where she later died from her injuries, officials said.

Meanwhile, city, county, and state officials asked the community for help locating Clague and soon got a tip that he had been dropped off at a home in Mabank.

When the Henderson County Tactical Team arrived at the second residence, the sheriff's office said a woman told officials Clague was hiding in a travel trailer on the property.

Officials said when they tried to negotiate with Clague to surrender, he attempted to run but was taken into custody with the help of a K-9 officer.

Clague was treated for injuries received during his arrest and booked into the Henderson County Jail, officials said. He is charged with murder, and bail is currently set at $2 million. It's unclear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Officials did not release any other details about their investigation, including a motive or how they determined Clague allegedly killed his sister. They also revealed no details about how the Mabank woman knew Clague.

The sheriff's office said the Mabank woman was seen tossing something into a ditch. Officials said the woman was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence after deputies searched the area and found methamphetamine.