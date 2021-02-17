Broken Water Pipes Flood 15 Arlington ISD Locations

The Arlington ISD says 14 schools and one district facility have water damage after ruptured frozen water pipes flooded the buildings Wednesday.

Officials in the district discovered the flooded locations after a preliminary damage assessment on Wednesday.

The campuses with damage are:

Annex V Administration

Dunn Elementary School

Gunn Junior High

Lamar High School

Martin High School

Nichols Junior High

Ousley Junior High

Pearcy STEM Academy

Remynse Elementary School

Roark Elementary School

Sam Houston High School

Seguin High School

Short Elementary School

Thornton Elementary School

West Elementary School

The district expects a more detailed report of the damages to come on Thursday.

Any impact on in-person learning will be communicated daily to Arlington ISD parents through email, text messages, Facebook, Twitter, and AISD.net.