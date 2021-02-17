Broken Water Pipes Flood 15 Arlington ISD Locations

The Arlington ISD says 14 schools and one district facility have water damage after ruptured frozen water pipes flooded the buildings Wednesday.
Officials in the district discovered the flooded locations after a preliminary damage assessment on Wednesday.
The campuses with damage are:
- Annex V Administration
- Dunn Elementary School
- Gunn Junior High
- Lamar High School
- Martin High School
- Nichols Junior High
- Ousley Junior High
- Pearcy STEM Academy
- Remynse Elementary School
- Roark Elementary School
- Sam Houston High School
- Seguin High School
- Short Elementary School
- Thornton Elementary School
- West Elementary School
The district expects a more detailed report of the damages to come on Thursday.
Any impact on in-person learning will be communicated daily to Arlington ISD parents through email, text messages, Facebook, Twitter, and AISD.net.