SEA LIFE Grapevine welcomed two new residents just in time for World Sea Turtle Day on Monday, June 16.

Brisket and Beans are a pair of rescued green sea turtles who have found a forever home at the aquarium's Sea Turtle Rescue Center after surviving boat strikes that left them permanently unable to survive in the wild.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The pair was originally rescued and rehabilitated by the aquarium's partners at the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) in Port Aransas and now reside at SEA LIFE Grapevine, where aquarium staff said they'll receive daily enrichment and specialized care.

Guests will be able to meet Brisket and Beans at the Sea Turtle Rescue Center, where they will be the stars of an interactive exhibit focused on sea turtle rescue, rehabilitation, and the ongoing conservation work that SEA LIFE participates in.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As an AZA-accredited aquarium (Association of Zoos and Aquariums), SEA LIFE Grapevine is committed to the highest standards of animal welfare and care, ensuring that animals receive expert veterinary support, enrichment, and a meaningful role in educating the public.

For tickets and more information, check out their website.