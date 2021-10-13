prescription drugs

Bringing the Pharmacy to You

Skip pharmacy lines with doorstep delivery of your medications

By Kristi Nelson

Same-day prescription delivery is now being offered by all major retail drugstores and many of your other favorite pharmacies, too.

After signing up for service, you can choose to have certain medications delivered right to your threshold. The popularity picked up during the stay-at-home days of the pandemic, but these services are sticking around, as people seek ways to make daily life easier.

Here are some examples of the choices you have:

UberEats works with NimbleRX, delivering prescriptions from local pharmacies with no delivery fee. Customers use the UberEats app to connect to Nimble.

Walgreens patients can have medications delivered within hours of ordering from nearly all locations across the U.S.

Same-day delivery by Shipt is available at CVS pharmacies in most states, including Texas, for a $7.99 fee. Join the $5 a month CVS CarePass program and get medicines delivered same-day for free.

If you're a Costco member, you can schedule prescription delivery up to a week in advance. Or spend $35 on same-day grocery delivery and the $7.99 prescription delivery fee is waived.

Nearly all of these services involve some interaction with apps, so you need to be a little bit savvy, or get help, to get your account up and running. And not all prescriptions are eligible for delivery.

"People have more things on their plates than ever now," said Tony Makarich of Catalyst Health Network. "And if we can have those medications delivered right to their door, it's a huge time saver."

