Bride-to-be attacked during bachelorette weekend in Dallas

A woman’s dream bachelorette weekend in Dallas turned into a nightmare when she was randomly attacked outside a club, leaving her with a broken nose, missing teeth, and emotional scars just weeks before her wedding.

The bachelorette weekend that Canada Rinaldi pictured included a boat ride, brunch, and a night out—one month before the wedding she’d pictured.

“I was doing a lot of things to prepare for my wedding. I was like—beauty things—to try to be the best version of myself on that day and I feel like it was just taken away from me,” said Rinaldi, 27.

Rinaldi and six friends were outside a club on Floyd Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday when Rinaldi's future aunt-in-law, Kelly Peralta, says Rinaldi was blindsided by a random attacker.

“We started walking across the street to get into the Uber and that’s when he came from behind and he punched Canada and she went straight down, and I turned to push him away and that's when he got me,” said Peralta.

Peralta suffered a black eye and swelling.

Rinaldi was knocked unconscious and was taken to a hospital. She suffered a broken nose, and three broken teeth, and needed eight stitches in her forehead.

“It’s just shocking and especially when I look at myself, it’s hard to believe,” said Rinaldi.

Their attacker, who they say was caught on dash camera video, ran off.

Dallas police say they were flagged down in the 2600 block of Floyd Street and that the preliminary investigation determined an unknown suspect assaulted two victims. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

So far, no one has been arrested or charged.

“For Canada, we need him to be arrested,” said Peralta.

“I think it’s not fair that it happened to me but if anything, I hope he gets caught so it doesn’t happen to anybody else,” said Rinaldi.

“It’s really heartbreaking seeing her so upset, so injured. It was supposed to be one of the best trips of her life celebrating her for it to just go awry so fast,” said Kirsten McDowell, a friend in the bachelorette party.

Rinaldi says she doesn't remember what happened or why she was singled out.

She says she’s thankful to be back home in Oklahoma and worries most for her sisters who witnessed the attack.

"I know they’re struggling pretty bad, too," said Rinaldi.