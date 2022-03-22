Brent Renaud Journalism Foundation to Honor Fallen Journalist, SMU Graduate

A non-profit organization that will focus on providing scholarships for journalism students will be named after SMU graduate and reporter Brent Renaud.
Renaud was an award-winning filmmaker and freelance journalist and was killed in Ukraine during an attack in the town of Irpin. He was working on a project for Time Magazine on the global refugee crisis when he died. He was 50-years-old.
Renaud had also previously contributed to NBC News broadcasts.
"We were deeply saddened to learn about the death of award-winning filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud," NBC News said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."
To donate to the Brent Renaud Journalism Foundation, visit its GoFundMe page here.