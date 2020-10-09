Breast Cancer Awareness: The Glamcon Virtual Experience Saturday

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month, an annual international health campaign to increase awareness of the disease and to encourage women to get breast exams.

Pink Peppermint Project, and Glamcon, both based in Dallas, will host a free virtual event Saturday to empower, educate, advocate for, and support African-American women affected by breast cancer, as well as their caregivers and friends.

Black women have a 31% breast cancer mortality rate. That’s the highest of any U.S. racial or ethnic group. Over the past 20 years, despite a universal drop in mortality rates, there has been a rise in breast cancer diagnosis among black women.

“Knowledge is power, right. So when you have the knowledge of what to look for, what the symptoms are, you know, you will be able to understand what’s going on with your body and hopefully, that will prompt you to go see a doctor,” said Doria Sessions, Pink Peppermint Project Director of Beauty Services. “This is why we have some experts that will be joining us this Saturday to talk about those preventative measures and again what to look for."

