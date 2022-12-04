Holiday magic filled the air at the 32nd annual Breakfast with Santa Spectacular at NorthPark Center on Sunday.

Families enjoyed sweet treats, performances by dancers and carolers, live reindeer and, of course, visits with Santa.

Hosted by the Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Dallas, the event raises funds for critical programs and services provided to patients and families spending the holidays in the hospital.

“It is an incredible way to support the kids and families in the hospitals at Children’s Health. And because of everyone’s support this year, over $205,000 has been raised for the mission to make life better for children," said Brent Christopher, President of Children’s Medical Center Foundation.

From now until December 24, you can book a visit to see Santa at NorthPark Center. Each visit includes a private conversation with Santa and a digital photo.

Thanks to the Women’s Auxiliary to Children's Medical Center Dallas, 100% of the proceeds from Santa visits will be donated to Children’s Health.

It's part of Children's 'Bring The Magic' campaign.