Break-in attempt at Dallas apartment complex leads to deadly officer-involved shooting

Dallas police said officers shot and killed a suspect who pulled a gun out on them after they responded to an attempted break-in at an apartment complex on Saturday night.

In a short briefing, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia confirmed that authorities received a call around 8:20 p.m. about a person with a gun trying to break into an apartment in the 3100 block of Norwalk Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, Garcia stated that officers encountered the suspect and issued verbal commands. The suspect then allegedly drew a gun, prompting officers to fire their weapons.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported in connection with the shooting. Chief Garcia said a press conference with more details related to Saturday night's incident would be held next week.

The police department said the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and Office of Community Police Oversight were notified and responded to the scene of the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation.

